Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, former Congress MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Prayagraj on Friday.

Tripathi, three-time MLA from the Prayagraj constituency, has also served as the state home minister.

Also Read | Oppo K9x With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Unveiled; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)