Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) West Bengal Minister of State for Sports and former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla's wife tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

Smita Sanyal Shukla, a deputy secretary in the state Health and Family Welfare Department, was found infected with the virus on Friday.

A test was conducted on her as she was running a fever for the past few days, officials of the health department said.

She is currently in home isolation as per the prescribed protocol, they said.

"Yes, my wife Smita tested positive for COVID-19. She has a mild fever and is taking prescribed medicines," the minister told PTI.

The former allrounder said that he, his two sons and his aged father have quarantined themselves at home.

"We will get ourselves tested for COVID-19 on Thursday," said Shukla who was also a former Bengal Ranji team captain.

