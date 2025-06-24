New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren has been hospitalised in a private hospital in the national capital for the past three days, sources said on Tuesday.

Soren, 81, is receiving treatment at the Ganga Ram Hospital, a source told PTI, adding that it is not just a routine check-up, as he has been admitted for the past three days.

He is currently stable, the source added.

Soren has been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron.

