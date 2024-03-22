Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 22 (ANI): Former Odisha Minister and seven time-MLA Damodar Rout passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar on Friday morning.

His mortal remains will be taken to his government residence at Unit-6 in Bhubaneswar where his well-wishers will pay their last respects to the leader, as per sources.

Also Read | Thane Fire: 350 Residents Evacuated As Blaze Erupts in Five-Storey Building in Mumbra; No Injuries Reported.

Several leaders expressed their grief over the demise of the veteran Biju Janata Dal leader.

Following his death, son of Dr Damodar Rout and BJD MLA Sambit Routray said, "I thought his health was improving but he left us all this morning. We will now take his body to his home, then to the party office and later to his constituency at Kujang, Paradip and if time permits, we will take him to Ersama as well."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Police on High Alert, Issue Directives To Maintain Peace Ahead of Ramzan, Holi Celebrations.

Expressing grief over the demise of the BJD leader, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a post on X wrote, "I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior BJD leader and former minister Damodar Raut. This is an irreparable loss in Odisha politics. His work for the service and betterment of the people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members."

Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Dama Babu.I first met him in 1990. He was a great politician and highly acclaimed MLA. He used to come to the Assembly fully prepared and partcipated in the Assembly sessions. Dama Babu did very good as a Minister as well," the Congress leader said.

Saddened by the demise of the Veteran leader, former Union Minister Dilip Ray, in a post on X, wrote "Deeply saddened by the demise of senior Biju Janata Dal leader and former minister Damodar Rout. His contributions to Odisha politics and service to the people will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath grant eternal peace to the departed Soul," he said.

Damodar Rout held the position of MLA for seven consecutive terms, representing both Erasma (five times) and Paradip (twice) Assembly constituencies, spanning from 1977 to 2019.

He also assumed ministerial roles in several significant departments of the Odisha government during his tenure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)