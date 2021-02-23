Phulbani (Odisha), Feb 23 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested two persons including former Phulbani MLA Debendra Kanhar on charge of assault and loot, an officer said.

The other person arrested with Kahnar was identified as Srinivas Kahnar, a former havildar in Odisha police, the officer said.

"The former MLA and another person were arrested under different sections of IPC based on the complaint made by a resident of Dhenkanal district," Phulbani Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mahendranath Murmu said.

The incident took place on February 11. Kanhar and his aide attacked a tourist group which had come to Katramal waterfall near Phulbani town, police said, adding that they looted them also.

Debendra Kanhar was elected to the Assembly from the Phulbani assembly segment in 2009 on a BJD ticket. He was denied BJD ticket in the 2019 election.

