India News | Former TDP Minister Booked Under Nirbhaya Act

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) minister Ayyanna Patrudu has been booked under provisions of Nirbhaya Act for allegedly hurling abuses at Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner K Krishnaveni during a protest on Monday.

The FIR has been booked by Visakhapatnam rural police

The Muncipal Commissioner of Narsipatnam on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Narsipatnam police and alleged that Patrudu abused her during protest at Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner office.

Visakhapatnam rural SP, B Krishna Rao told ANI over phone, "The Narsipatnam town police booked case under various IPC sections, including the Nirbhaya Act, late on Tuesday night, based on a complaint filed by town Municipal Commissioner. Cases were booked under IPC Sections 354 A (IV), 500, 504, 506, and 509, among others. Of this, IPC Section 354 A (IV) falls under The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 (also known as the Nirbhaya Act)." (ANI)

