New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Marking 11 years of the Modi government, the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Monday highlighted the notification of the landmark Waqf (Amendment) Act among its achievements and said the formulation of central rules under the legislation is at an advanced stage.

All schemes are now executed or administered through dedicated portals, ensuring complete transparency and accessibility for beneficiaries, a ministry statement said, adding it was committed to maintaining accountability, inclusivity and effective service delivery.

Also Read | Dhiman Chakma Arrested: Odisha IAS Officer Caught Red-Handed for INR 10 Lakh Bribe Sent to Judicial Custody; INR 47 Lakh in Cash Recovered From His House (Watch Video).

"Following extensive deliberations by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), the landmark Waqf Amendment Act was notified, strengthening Waqf governance and community welfare," it said.

On June 6, 2025, the Ministry launched the UMEED Central Portal, a pivotal digital platform aimed at streamlining welfare schemes and empowering minority communities.

Also Read | BHU SET Result 2025: Banaras Hindu University To Announce BHU School Entrance Test Exam Results Soon at bhuonline.in, Know Steps To Check.

The formulation of Central Rules under the Act is at an advanced stage, expected to further bolster the implementation of the legislation, the statement said.

Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar chaired an event by the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) celebrating the transformative journey of the Modi government over the 11 years, with senior officials from the ministry and its affiliated bodies among those present.

The celebration highlighted key milestones achieved during this period, underscoring the Ministry's commitment to transparency, inclusivity and effective service delivery, an official statement said.

The ministry said rigorous third-party reviews and audits are conducted for all schemes to maintain accountability and improve effectiveness.

Pointing to inclusive policy-making, the ministry said states and stakeholders have been actively involved, with their valuable inputs incorporated into policy frameworks to ensure ground realities are addressed.

Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar highlighted these achievements as foundational steps in the Ministry's mission to uplift minority communities.

He reiterated the Ministry's resolve to work diligently towards the vision of ViksitBharat@2047, pledging continued dedication to inclusive development.

The event concluded with officials and employees collectively taking an oath to contribute wholeheartedly to realizing a prosperous and equitable India by 2047.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)