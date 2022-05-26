Leh, May 26 (PTI) Ladakh will have four bio-medical waste treatment facilities for scientific disposal of biomedical waste, officials said on Thursday.

The administration of Ladakh will float a request for proposal (RFP) tender by the end of this month for setting up the bio-medical waste treatment facilities, they added.

Also Read | British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis Calls Bhagwant Mann Youngest Ever Punjab CM, Later Corrects Himself.

The facilities will be setup at Leh, Kargil, Nubra, and Zanskar.

Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal said the scientific disposal of biomedical waste through segregation, collection, and treatment in an environmentally-sound manner will reduce the adverse effects on environment.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Over 15,000 Nurses of State-Run Hospitals Go on Strike Over Outsourcing of Recruitment to Private Agency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)