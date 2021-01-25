Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported four coronavirus-linked fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,014, while 118 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,67,321, according to a state health department bulletin.

One new fatality each was reported from Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Palwal districts, the health department said in its daily bulletin.

Among other districts which recorded new cases of the novel coronavirus are Gurugram (28) and Faridabad (19).

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 1,378, while a total of 2,62,929 people have recovered from the infection in the state. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.36 per cent, the bulletin said.

