Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): At least four people lost their lives after a car plunged into the river in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday morning, said police.

On information, police and fire brigade team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

According to the police, the accident happened on the Balighat-Dharamghar motor road when the driver lost control over the car.

The car with Delhi number fell directly into 300-meter depth. As locals witnessed the incident they immediately informed the police and subsequently, police arrived and retrieved the bodies.

A day ahead of this in a similar kind of accident, six people died and four others were injured when a car skidded off and fell down a gorge in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Harvinder Singh, Doda Deputy Commissioner, said that the incident happened at around 8.30 pm on Saturday on Phagsoo Road in the Thathri sub-division of Doda.

According to the officials, 10 passengers were travelling in the car, including three minors when the accident happened. (ANI)

