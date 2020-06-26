Palghar, Jun 26 (PTI) Four persons died on the spot and another was seriously injured when their car hit the road divider and jumped over to the opposite lane on Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway on Friday evening, the police said.

The accident took place near Dapchari in Maharashtra's Palghar district around 5.30 pm when the car was heading towards Gujarat, said district police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar.

Also Read | Who is Vini Mahajan, The First Woman Chief Secretary of Punjab?.

The speeding vehicle first slammed into the divider and then jumped onto the opposite lane and overturned, he said.

The injured person was rushed to a hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that the victims were yet to be identified.

Also Read | Early Advance Over Central & Northwest India Was Facilitated by Formation of Low Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal, Says IMD: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)