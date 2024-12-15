Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): In a tragic incident four people were killed and 12 others were injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in Jakhoda of Ghatigaon in Gwalior, as per police officials.

The injured have been admitted to the JAH Trauma Centre. The incident took place on Saturday night.

"The accident occurred yesterday night after a tractor-trolley overturned in Jakhoda of Ghatigaon in Gwalior. Four people have been killed in this incident and 12 others who have been injured have been admitted to the JAH trauma centre," said Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmvir Singh.

Upon receiving information, rescue teams immediately arrived at the spot to rescue the injured.

"We sent our rescue team immediately upon receiving information about the incident," the SP further added.

As per police officials, 31 people of the Saharia tribal community had gone to the Pai Kho village at 4 pm on Saturday to dig the roots of the Shatavari forest medicines. While coming back to their village, the trolley went out of control and overturned.

"The incident occurred when 31 people of the Saharia tribal community had gone to the Pai Kho village at 4 pm on Saturday to dig the roots of the Shatavari forest medicines. When these villagers were coming back to their village, the trolley went out of control and overturned resulting in the death and injuries of the people," the SP further added.

Earlier on December 3, more than 24 people sustained injuries after a bus overturned in the Chourai area of Chhindwara district.

According to Thana Incharge, Chourai, GS Uikey, "A bus of 46 passengers overturned in Chourai area of Chhindwara district at around 7.30 am. Around 24-25 people were injured in the accident. The accident took place near Kendriya Vidyalaya of Chourai. Six people suffered major injuries."

"The police officials arrived at the spot shortly. We rescued them from the bus and sent them to the hospital. No deaths have been reported in the incident," he said. (ANI)

