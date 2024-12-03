Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): More than 24 people sustained injuries after a bus overturned in the Chourai area of Chhindwara district on Tuesday morning.

According to Thana Incharge, Chourai, GS Uikey, "A bus of 46 passengers overturned in Chourai area of Chhindwara district at around 7.30 am. Around 24-25 people were injured in the accident. The accident took place near Kendriya Vidyalaya of Chourai. Six people suffered major injuries."

"The police officials arrived at the spot shortly. We rescued them from the bus and sent them to the hospital. No deaths have been reported in the incident," he said.

The police official Uikey further said that as per preliminary information, the incident occured after a pickup vehicle tried to overtake the bus following which the bus lost control and overturned on the road.

"The passenger bus was returning from Ayodhya. Most of the devotees in the vehicle belonged to Chhindwara," said the official.

More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

