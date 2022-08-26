Saharanpur (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Four people were arrested here for allegedly trying to disrupt communal harmony by throwing eggs at religious places, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said that for the past few days, Deoband police had been getting complaints about throwing of eggs and stones near religious places.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Receive Warning Message To Avoid ‘Somalia-Type’ Attack in India.

Late Thursday evening, four people involved in in the incidents were arrested from near a flyover, he said.

They were identified as Ahmed, Sahban, Shadiq, and Afzal.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Punjab Police Name 36 in Charge Sheet.

Police have recovered 17 eggs, a catapult, three mobile phones and a car from them.

Rai said that during interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to throw eggs and stones in Hindu areas using a catapult, and that they used to carry the eggs in the car.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)