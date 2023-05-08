Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 8 (PTI) Four people, including two private security guards, were injured in a clash between rival groups over a disputed property in the Kairana area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Shamli) Abhishek said one Matloob and his aides allegedly confronted the rival group over a disputed property. The clash turned violent and both the groups used firearms against each other.

Two people from each side, including private guards of the anti-Matloob faction, suffered bullet wounds and were rushed to hospital, the police said.

Security in the area has been beefed up and additional police force, including personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary, have been deployed as a precautionary measure, Abhishek said.

