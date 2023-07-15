Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Four kanwariyas were killed and several injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district between Friday and Saturday, the police said.

Chapar SHO Amarpal Sharma said Sahil (24) of Panipat died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sisona on Saturday. In another accident, 30-year-old Vishal of Sonipat district died after falling from a truck on the Haridwar-Delhi Highway.

Sanjay (23) and his uncle Ajmer (45), both residents of Hisar district in Haryana, were injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near the toll plaza in the Chapar area on Friday. They succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, 30 pilgrims were taken to the district hospital for treatment after being injured in separate accidents during the last two days.

According to from the district hospital on Saturday, 150 pilgrims have been admitted for treatment since July 4.

