Jhansi (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Four people were killed when a speeding car hit two motorcycles and fell into a ditch here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Farida Parvin village in Gursara area here on Thursday evening, Circle Officer Manoj Sonkar said.

Four people were killed and one person was injured in the accident. The deceased persons were identified as Omprakash (50), Nathu (55) and Sukhlal (30) and car driver Adarsh (25).

A probe into the matter is underway, the circle officer added.

