New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Three people died while another was injured after a wall of a basement at an under-construction building collapsed due to rain in central Delhi on Saturday evening, an official said.

In another incident of wall collapse, a 35-year-old man died and his co-worker was injured while doing welding work in outernorth Delhi, the official said.

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse: 3 Dead, 1 Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses in Paharganj, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Police said the incident occurred when Prabhu, the contractor, was doing construction work at the basement along with his workers Niranjan and Roshan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said 65-year-old Prabhu, 40-year-old Niranjan and 35-year-old Roshan died in the incident while 35-year-old Chuttan is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Electoral Roll Dynamic Document That Must Be Continuously Updated, Says Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi.

He said that police received a PCR call regarding a wall collapse at Arakashan Road at 6.20 pm.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that the incident occurred in the Paharganj area and they received a call at 6.05 pm. Four fire tenders were pressed into service.

"Three labourers were trapped under the debris. They were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment," the official said, adding that the rescue operation was over by 6.35 pm.

In a separate incident in outernorth Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area 35-year-old Ashok died and 36-year-old Sumit was injured when a wall collapsed while they were doing welding work on it during the storm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said police received information regarding a wall collapse in Prahladpur.

He said that the caller, Jitender Kumar, informed them that two people were injured in the wall collapse incident. The injured were taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital where Ashok was declared dead by doctors.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the two were doing welding work on the wall when the incident occurred, the DCP said, adding that they were standing near the wall during the storm and it fell on them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)