Patna (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): Four members of Bihar's notorious gang, 'Sigma and Company', led by Ranjan Pathak, were killed in a Delhi encounter, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said. He termed them contract killers, warning they could have disrupted Sitamarhi and the upcoming Bihar elections.

The gang was being tracked in coordination with Delhi Police before the confrontation.

Speaking to ANI, DGP Vinay Kumar said, "The gang was committing crimes almost every month. They were contract killers...They had named their gang 'Sigma and Company,' and that itself indicates their intentions. Elections are about to be held in Bihar. We made a significant effort to gather information on this gang. Based on that intel, a team of Sitamarhi Police was camping in Delhi and was trying to locate them in coordination with Delhi Police. In this connection, they were being intercepted, which led to an encounter. All 4 were killed."

He added that a criminal from Delhi, identified as Aman, used to provide shelter to the gang members. "A criminal from Delhi, Aman, used to shelter them there. There are other members of the gang, too; information is being gathered about them. It was discovered that their plan is to disrupt the Sitamarhi Police and the entire district...It cannot be denied that they could have done something during the elections. They used to go out and plan, and once the planning was done, they used to execute it," DGP Vinay said.

DGP Vinay Kumar's comments followed a major overnight operation by Delhi Police Crime Branch in coordination with Bihar Police, during which four members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang were killed in an encounter at Rohini in the early hours of Thursday.

The encounter took place around 2:20 AM between Dr. Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini.

Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), Aman Thakur (21), all natives of Sitamarhi, Bihar, were shot dead in an encounter.

Police said all four were wanted in several heinous cases in Bihar, including multiple murders and armed robberies. The gang was allegedly involved in the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh in Bihar.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs that the gang members were planning to carry out a major criminal activity ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police laid a trap in the area, police said.

When the police team tried to intercept the suspects, they opened fire. The police retaliated, leading to a brief but intense exchange of fire. All four accused sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Dr. BSA Hospital, Rohini, where doctors declared them dead, cops added.

Confirming the operation, DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Yadav said, "Based on credible inputs regarding the movement of the Ranjan Pathak-Manish Pathak gang in Delhi, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police launched an operation in Rohini. During the exchange of fire, all four criminals sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed. The gang was wanted in multiple heinous offences in Bihar."

Senior officials from Delhi Police and Bihar Police visited the spot, and forensic and crime scene examination teams were called in.

The accused persons, Ranjan and Bimesh Aman, were wanted in several cases. Several relevant sections of the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were registered against them in Dumra, Chaurat, Gahra and Purnahiya.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

