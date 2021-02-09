Ramgarh, Feb 9 (PTI) Four migrant workers from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's native Gola block in Ramgarh district are among those missing in the glacier disaster in Uttarakhand, a senior district official said Tuesday. Sandeep Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Ramgarh confirmed that four persons from the district are among those whose whereabouts are not known after Sunday glacial lake burst in Chamoli district.

Among them three are from Chokad village and one from Sangrampur village under Gola block, he said.

Chokad village is located a few km from Hemant Soren's native Nemra village.

Rinki Devi, wife of Birsay Mahto, among the four, told PTI that her husband left home with three other workers for Chamoli on January 6 last.

All the four were engaged in the underconstruction NTPC hydro plant project which was hit badly in the avalanche.

Rinki Devi said she had last talked to her husband on Saturday night and on next day morning got information that he along with his three colleagues are traceless.

Four persons of the two missing workers family left for Tapovan Tuesday, said local mukhiya Rupa Devi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)