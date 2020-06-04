India News | Four More Die of COVID-19 in Raj, Toll 213; 210 Fresh Cases Raise State's Count to 9,862

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Four more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the toll to 213, while 210 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 9,862, officials said.

The fresh deaths were reported from Bharatpur, Jaipur and Sawaimadhopur. A COVID-19 patient from other state also died, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Surge in Coronavirus Deaths, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 2,710.

Among the fresh cases, the maximum 49 were reported from Bharatpur, the officials said.

Other cases were detected from Ajmer (6), Baran (8), Barmer (3), Bhilwara (5), Bikaner (1), Bundi (2), Chittorgarh (8), Churu (25), Jaipur (12), Jalore (6), Jhunjhunu (6), Jodhpur (29), Karauli (1), Kota (7), Nagaur (6), Pali (5), Rajsamand (3), Sawaimadhopur (1), Sikar (12), Sirohi (2), Udaipur (8) and other state (5).

Also Read | Unlock 1: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Malls, Religious Places, Private Offices, Hotels And Restaurants; Idol Touching Not Allowed, Social Distancing Norms Mandatory.

A total of 7,104 patients have recovered and 6,940 among them have been discharged from hospitals. There are now 2,545 active cases in the state, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)