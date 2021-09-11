Leh, Sep 11 (PTI) Ladakh recorded four new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,600 while the active cases in the Union territory came down to 39 after five more patients recovered from the disease, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 207 COVID-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Also Read | JEE Advanced Registration 2021 Postponed Due To Delay in JEE Main Result; Check New Dates Here.

The officials said a total of 4,606 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and the reports of four of them -- three in Leh and one in Kargil -- returned positive.

Five COVID-19 patients were discharged from Leh, taking the tally of cured patients to 20,354 accounting for over 98.8 per cent recoveries, they said.

Also Read | Nuakhai Juhar 2021: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Farmers’ Role in Nation-Building.

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 39, including 35 in Leh and four in Kargil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)