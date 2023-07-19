New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Four judges were on Wednesday elevated as high court chief justices.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tweeted that Justice Alok Aradhe of the Karnataka High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the Telangana High Court.

Similarly, Justice Subhasis Talapatra of the Orissa High Court has been made the chief justice in the same high court with effect from September 8 after the incumbent chief justice demits office.

Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed as chief justice of the Gujarat High Court. Justice Ashish J Desai of the Gujarat High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the Kerala High Court. PTI NAB

