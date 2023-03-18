New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): A fraudster has been arrested on Friday for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of investment in the medical sector, said Delhi Police.

The accused has been identified as Kaptan.

According to the police, two Aadhaar cards, one PAN card, one mobile phone, Rs 520 and 18 bank accounts identified in the name of the accused which were being used for cheating people, have been recovered from the accused.

Detailing the incident, the police said, "A complainant reported at Cyber Police Station South regarding an online fraud of Rs 6,38,700 through unknown persons who impersonated themselves as Japanese delegates."

"The accused told the complainant that they want to invest in India in the medical sector and also approached the complainant to negotiate the price of raw materials required in the medical line from a company named Krishna Enterprises, further assuring to give commissions if he gets sufficient amount of quantity at a lower price," added the police.

"The accused took money from the complainant on the pretext of making him a dealer of the company in India," the police informed.

The police said that keeping in view the gravity of the case, a team was formed to investigate the case and arrest the accused. During the course of investigation, the team collected all the relevant information related to the case and began the enquiry.

"During the enquiry, it was found that the total cheated amount was credited into the UCO bank account, which was registered in the name of Krishna Enterprises at an address of Badarpur, New Delhi, said the police.

"The other relevant details of bank transactions were analyzed and verified. Hence, all possible technical details about the alleged person were obtained and sources were deployed to track him," added the police.

On further enquiry, it was revealed that the account was opened by one person namely Kaptan.

Informing about the investigation, the police said "The team worked on all the available aspects of the case. The details of the accused were put on technical surveillance. The efforts of the team bore fruit when on specific information the accused Kaptan was arrested from Jasola, New Delhi."

"During the course of interrogation, the accused Kaptan disclosed that he had opened his bank accounts in different banks and had also procured many SIM cards for the purpose of online cheating on the direction of persons named Jagpal, Dilshad and Suraj, added the police.

Hence, the police said that a case u/s 420/34 was registered at Cyber PS South.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

