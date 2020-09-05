Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): The free power Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme will be beneficial to the farmers, said Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday.

"DBT for free power is the decision taken in accordance with the Central government reforms. The DISCOMs (distribution companies) will set up power metres, farmers need not pay even a single paisa for that," Satyanarayana said at a press conference here.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Stage Set For Phase 2 Clinical Trials of Covaxin From Monday.

He said that free power for farmers scheme was introduced by late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and now his son and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is following his footsteps and taking the scheme much ahead.

The Minister further attacked TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for slamming the scheme and reminded him that he was full praise for the scheme prior to 2014.

Also Read | Horror Ride: Three Agra Residents Beaten Up, Robbed On Way to Delhi; Police Arrests Accused.

Botsa claimed that Andhra Pradesh retained top position again in the country in Ease of Doing Business 2019 rankings, due to the incentives given by the then YSRCP government and bringing reforms in the power sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)