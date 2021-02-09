Nagpur, Feb 9 (PTI) Ambassador of France in India Emmanuel Lenain on Tuesday visited the RSS headquarters here, sources said.
He also visited the Nagpur Metro project with a delegation.
Lenain visited the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, organization sources said without giving more details.
A delegation led by the ambassador also visited the Nagpur Metro project, which has been partly funded by the French development agency AFD.
