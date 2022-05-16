Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 (ANI): With the aim to provide quality treatment to people free of cost, the Telangana government has strengthened the services of the state-run urban primary Heath care centres (UPHC) that offers free tests and medicines to the poor.

For every UPHC, there are two or more Basti Dawakanas under them. Free vaccination is also provided to the people at these centres.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ayesha, UPHC Centre Medical Officer, Yakutpura said, "Here 57 types of medical tests are done free of cost. We send the samples to labs, if it is an emergency we will do tests free of cost. Medicines are also provided. We are giving free immunisation to all the children. Further, the COVID vaccination facility is also there. Though all the services are available here on all days but we give special attention to specific matters on particular days."

"We also do teleconsultation if it is needed in an emergency through App. We will make patients talk to Gandhi Hospital or Osmania Hospital doctors through App for future treatment," said Dr Ayesha.

Sakina, who came for her check-up said the UPHC provides good treatment and these centres are very helpful for the poor.

"Here, they are providing free check-ups and treatment. We come here for monthly check-ups. The services are really good. Doctors are very understanding and give us proper treatment. The Telangana government is providing good services here. This is useful for poor people who can not afford the money for the treatment in private facilities," Sakina told ANI.

Osman Bin Hameed, a local said the urban primary heath care centres are managed very well and local MLA visits the centre in regular intervals to check the functioning.

"Here services are good. They are providing free services. Our local MLA visits the centre every 10 days and checks the services. Dr Ayesha is also good. She gives the best treatment," said Hameed. (ANI)

