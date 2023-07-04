New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Two youths were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly robbing a trader of his belongings in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ankit Singh (18) and Sanjeet Singh, both residents of Lal Bagh in Azadpur, they said.

Around 5 am on Sunday, police got information regarding an armed robbery. Complainant Kailash (38) alleged that when he went for a walk in a park near M2K, three persons ambushed him, police said.

One of them held him from behind, while another slashed his left hand with a knife and the third one took out his mobile phone and Rs 2,000 from his pocket and fled the spot, they said.

Kailash (38) supplies fruits in Azadpur's Sabji Mandi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitendra Meena said.

The victim was taken to hospital for his treatment.

During the investigation, police nabbed the accused persons from Lal Bagh, GTK Road. The accused disclosed that they were roaming in the area to commit robbery. On their instance, the stolen mobile phone, Rs 2,000 cash and a knife used in the crime were recovered, Meena said.

Further efforts are being made to trace their possible involvement in other cases, police added.

