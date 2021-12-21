New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay a two-day visit to Myanmar beginning Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar and the political situation in that country will be discussed during the visit.

"During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society," the MEA said.

Shringla's visit to Myanmar comes amid continuous crackdown on pro-democracy activists by the country's military rulers.

"Issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will be discussed," the MEA said in a statement.

