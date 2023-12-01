Nagpur, Dec 1 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has written to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking implementation of electricity and MSP assurances given to farmers, a functionary said on Friday.

Nana Akhare, Akhil Bharatiya Executive Member of the BKS, in his letter to Fadnavis, said farmers were assured of 12-hour power supply from 6am to 6pm as well as Rs 7,000 minimum support price for soybean, Rs 10,000 for cotton and compensation to those whose farm produce had been affected by the recent unseasonal rains.

In his letter, Akhare said Fadnavis had made these assurances during the Winter Session of the Legislature in 2015 when he was chief minister but these have not been fulfilled even after eight years.

Fadnavis currently holds the energy portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government.

On November 27 this year, Fadnavis gave the same assurances, the letter said, adding that BKS would have no option but to hold protests if these are not fulfilled soon.

The assurance that the state government would bear half the excise duty imposed by Bangladesh on oranges from here has also not been fulfilled, leading to a halt in exports of the fruit to that nation, the BKS office bearer said in the letter.

These assurances should be implemented before the start of the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur on December 7, Akhare said.

