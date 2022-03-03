New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday held a full court reference to pay homage to five distinguished members of the legal fraternity who passed away recently.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, other apex court judges were among those who paid tribute to the former judges at the reference held in the auditorium of the new apex court premises.

A full court reference is held for departed judges of the apex court and senior advocates as a mark of respect and remembrance for their service to the court and the legal profession.

"My brother and sister Judges join me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of Shri Vinod Kumar Singh, Shri Arun B Saharya, Shri V N Ganpule, Shri S K Dholakia, and Shri P N Nag. We pray to the Almighty to give them strength to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude," CJI Ramana said in the full court reference.

Singh was born on March 1, 1947, enrolled in the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council on March 19, 1975, and started his practice in District Court, Gonda.

"Between the years 1995 and 2000, he served as the Standing Counsel for the State of UP and represented the State before the High Court of Allahabad in various important matters. He also represented various corporations before the High Court of Allahabad as their panel lawyer.

"In 2003, he represented the State of UP before the 'Liberhan Commission of Inquiry'. He had the distinction of serving as the Additional Advocate General for UP before the Lucknow Bench of the High Court of Allahabad, during the years 2004 to 2007. In recognition of his ability, dedication, and sincerity as a lawyer, the High Court of Allahabad designated him as a senior advocate in the year 2006," Ramana said.

He left for heavenly abode on May 5, 2021.

Saharya was born on September 15, 1940, and enrolled as an Advocate in the Mysore State Bar Council in October 1963 and later in the Delhi Bar Council in August 1965.

"He was designated as a senior advocate by the High Court of Delhi on November 19, 1984. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi on April 24, 1986. Thereafter he was appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, where he was the third longest-serving Chief Justice, having served in that office from November 7, 1997, to September 14, 2002," Ramana said.

Justice Saharya passed away on May 20, 2021, due to Covid-19 complications.

Ganpule was born on July 28, 1936, and enrolled himself with the Bar Council of Maharashtra in August 1961.

He was one of the Founding Members of the Supreme Court Advocates-onRecord Association which came into existence in the year 1985 and was elected as its Vice-President. Recognising his knowledge, skill, and standing at the Bar, the Supreme Court designated him as a senior advocate on January 1, 1991.

"Ganpule has appeared and argued in the leading Constitutional law case of Waman Rao v Union of India, wherein the apex court explained the importance of Article 31A & 31B in light of the Basic Structure Doctrine. He also appeared in Punjab Land Development & Reclamation Corporation v Presiding Officer, which is a landmark judgement in shaping and interpreting labour laws in India," Ramana said.

He breathed his last on August 11, 2021.

Dholakia was born on May 23, 1938, and obtained his degree from the Law College in Pune.

"For about five decades, he practiced before the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court of India. Through sheer hard work, he became an accomplished Advocate. He was well known and respected for representing his clients with integrity, commitment, and diligence. Acknowledging his contribution, the High Court of Delhi designated him as a senior advocate in the year 1984.

"He has appeared in major cases across various fields of law. He appeared in the landmark arbitration case of BALCO. He has also appeared in leading constitutional cases, such as Unni Krishnan JP v. State of AP, which was critical to the fundamental right to education, and in the case of ADM Jabalpur v. Shivakant Shukla," Ramana said.

Dholakia passed away on August 26, 2021.

Nag was born on March 5, 1933, in a family with a humble background.

"He started his legal practice in the year 1965 by enrolling as an Advocate. Initially, he practiced in the District Court, Dharamshala for a year and thereafter shifted his practice to the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in 1966.

"Between the years 1966 and 1971, he practiced before the High Court of Delhi. He also practiced before the Supreme Court of India from the year 1981. He appeared in many cases of importance such as Pradeep Jain Vs. Union of India, which ruled on important issues surrounding reservation of seats in post-graduate colleges. He was also appointed as the Legal Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh University, Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, and Mineral and Industrial Development Corporation of Himachal Pradesh," Ramana said.

He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi on October 12, 1988, and transferred to the High Court of Allahabad on April 28, 1994.

He left for heavenly abode on September 11, 2021.

