New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Union government has so far not been able to provide connectivity with National Highways (NHs) to 40 out of 766 district headquarters, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said Telangana (6) has the maximum number of districts whose headquarters are not accessible from the NH network within a distance of 10 km, followed by Madhya Pradesh (5) and Rajasthan (4).

Gadkari further said the average pace of construction of highways during the last five years (2018-19 to 2022-23) is about 30 km per day, as compared to about 13 km per day (average) during the five-year period from 2009-10 to 2013-14.

Replying to a separate question, he said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is primarily responsible for development and maintenance of National Highways.

