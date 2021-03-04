Nagpur, Mar 4 (PTI) Nagpur police in Maharashtra on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang which provided `replacement' candidates for taking government recruitment tests and manipulating the results with the arrest of four persons.

Besides replacing the candidate, the gang used spy camera apps and mobile phones to rig the exam, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Noorul Hassan.

The racket came to light when Inderjit Keshav Borkar, one of the accused, passed an examination for the post of Junior Clerk and Sub-Auditor.

The exam had been held at Ambedkar College near Deekshabhoomi on February 23 last year.

Borkar was called to the office on March 11, 2020 to verify the original documents when the officials noticed that his signature was different from the one on his exam attendance sheet.

Video footage of the exam hall revealed that another person had taken the exam, so a case was registered at Bajajnagar police station and Borkar was arrested.

Probe revealed that one Pratap Singh Dulhat (25) had taken the exam instead of Inderjit. Dulhat was arrested on Wednesday from Aurangabad after being on the run for almost one year.

When he was caught, Dulhat was heading for Pune to appear for a health department recruitment examination in place of another candidate, a police official said.

Dulhat told the investigators that the spy camera app installed on his mobile phone sent pictures of question paper to his accomplice Punam Singh who would stand outside. Singh told him answers over phone and Dulhat listened to them through a tiny earphone.

Besides Borkar and Dulhat, Hansraj Rathod and Punam Singh were arrested in the case.

Police were trying to find out how many people had used the gang's services to pass exams, DCP Hassan said.

