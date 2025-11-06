Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): A grand celebration of Ganga Utsav was organised in the sacred city of Ayodhya at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University auditorium.

V L Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of WR RD & GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti attended the event as the chief guest. Hundreds of Ganga Praharis (Ganga volunteers), local stakeholders, and students took part in the event, which aimed to promote faith, unity, and community participation in the conservation of rivers.

After the ceremony, Rao inspected the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Majha Jamthara area to review its operations. Later, he visited the Guptar Ghat on the banks of the Saryu River, where he released fishlings into the water, symbolising ecological harmony and river rejuvenation. In the evening, he participated in the celebrations at the newly developed ghat, performing the traditional Saryu Aarti and emphasising the importance of keeping the Saryu clean and pure under the Namami Gange Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the Ganga is not merely a river but the lifeline of India's economy, culture, and population. He said, "We are working on the cleaning, rejuvenation, and conservation of the Ganga River and all its tributaries, and I came here to review this work on the ground. Along with faith, it is equally important for us to ensure the protection of our rivers. We must assess how our actions are impacting the river. Along with performing our spiritual duties, we must also fulfill our responsibility toward river conservation, and I have witnessed such efforts here today.

"In today's meeting, I mentioned that around 80 per cent of the wastewater flowing from the city that drains into the Saryu River is being treated before being released. Our target is to ensure that the remaining untreated water is also completely treated within the next six months."

Rao highlighted that the Ganga and its tributaries encompass 11 states, more than 100 cities, and 150 districts, underscoring their vast ecological and cultural significance. He added that Ganga rejuvenation is among the largest national initiatives, with thousands of crores already invested and the project's progress being regularly reviewed by the Prime Minister.

Rao also said that that more than 200 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have been established across 100 major cities. He noted that Ayodhya has become a model city in the Ganga Basin, with the Saryu river achieving one of the highest water quality standards. Expressing his thoughts, Rao said that along with faith, people must take responsibility for river conservation and restoration. "The Namami Gange Mission is not just a spiritual movement but also a scientific effort to protect our rivers," he said.

Visitors from across the country appreciated the government's efforts. Pranjal, a visitor from Mumbai, said, "The atmosphere in Ayodhya is very pleasant. The government is doing an excellent job in cleaning the rivers, and people are also actively participating in this initiative." Another visitor from Gujarat, Niyati, said, "If we talk about Ayodhya, despite being such a major tourist destination, the city is extremely well-maintained. It feels wonderful to see the Saryu River so pure and serene."

During the event, two important publications, "Status of Waterbirds in the Ganga River Basin" and "Status of Island Nesting Report," were also released. These reports highlight the rich biodiversity of the Ganga ecosystem and emphasise that the river is not just a water body but a living ecological system.

The Ganga Utsav in Ayodhya became a confluence of devotion, environmental awareness, and public resolve, reaffirming the nation's collective commitment to preserving the sanctity of river Ganga and her tributaries. (ANI)

