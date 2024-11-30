Kochi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Customs Department seized ganja worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore and arrested a passenger at Kochi International Airport, officials said on Saturday.

They stated that 7,920 grams of green-coloured dried plant buds, suspected to be ganja, were confiscated from the passenger who had arrived from Bangkok.

The accused, identified as Favas from Kozhikode, was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in Angamaly on Friday and subsequently remanded to judicial custody at Aluva Sub Jail, an official said.

"Based on information received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kannur, Customs officers intercepted a passenger on Air Asia Flight No FD 170. A detailed examination of his check-in baggage revealed 17 bags concealed among clothes, containing the dried plant buds, suspected to be ganja," the official stated.

The seized substance weighed 7,920 grams and is valued at Rs 2.376 crore. Further investigations are underway, an official added.

