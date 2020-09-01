Akola, Sep 1 (PTI) Two brothers in their mid-twenties drowned in Man river in neighbouring Buldhana district during Ganpati Visarjan on Tuesday, police said.

An official identified them as Kalpesh Amle (26) and Rupesh Amle (25), residents of Anant Nagar here.

The incident happened in Nagzari, some 99 kilometres from Akola, the Ural police station official added.

