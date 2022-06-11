Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the gates of development opened for Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Minister said this while interacting with the media during a press briefing held at Convention Centre in Jammu.

He said that the Government of India wants a peaceful and developed Jammu and Kashmir and is committed to developing Jammu and Kashmir on all fronts.

"After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the gates of development have been opened for Jammu and Kashmir which is evident from the fact that all the centrally sponsored schemes and programmes are now implemented in Jammu and Kashmir be that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Scholarship Schemes for Students, Welfare Schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes," he said.

Athawale further said that a hundred per cent implementation of many central schemes in Jammu and Kashmir is witness to the fact that government is steadfast to provide social stability at all fronts be that housing, livelihood to the people of Union Territory.

The Minister further informed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi implementation of the social welfare schemes has picked up the pace.

He also informed that between 2019-22 (June), 1720 De-addiction centres have been either funded or established under Financial Assistance for the establishment of De-addiction centres.

Athawale said that under PMAY (Urban) in Jammu Division, 18590 are the approved beneficiaries out of which 4568 houses have been constructed, under PMAY (Rural), 131945 have been approved, out of which 80008 have been constructed in Jammu Division.

"Under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, 2641995 accounts have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in which 1192312 have alone been created in Jammu division and under PM Ujjwala Yojana, 1316924 gas connections have been provided," the Minister informed the media.

Athawale also took a review meeting related to the implementation of social welfare schemes in Jammu and Kashmir with the senior officials of the Social Welfare Department that was attended by the Director-General, the Social Welfare Department of Jammu and Kashmir, Vivek Sharma besides other senior officials of the department.

Athawale will also take part in the Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Awards Ceremony at Hari Niwas Palace in Jammu. (ANI)

