Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): A man has been arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a three-year-old minor, Gautam Buddha Nagar police said on Friday.

As per police, the accused raped the minor in a field under the Rabupura police station limits on Thursday.

"The accused was arrested following an encounter with police," they said.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO was filed on the complaint of the victim and an investigation was taken up.

"When we reached to nab the accused, he, in an attempt to flee, snatched the pistol of an officer and opened fire," police said, adding that in retaliatory firing Rahul sustained bullet injuries on his leg and is being treated in a hospital.

"Rahul has confessed to the crime," they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

