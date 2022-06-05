Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed concern over rising number of coronavirus cases in the country and the world, and appealed to people to take adequate steps to curb its spread.

"Covid cases are on the rise in many countries, including the United States of America, Australia, Germany, India. Last day, more than 2,500 cases were reported and 15 people died due to the disease in India. It has been seen that people are no longer serious about the disease," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gehlot added that experts have maintained that the infection "will always be with us, so it is very important to be careful".

He urged the citizens to continue wearing protective face masks and take precautionary doses on the advice of doctor.

