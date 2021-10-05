Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condemned the Uttar Pradesh government for keeping AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress MP Deepender Hooda under detention for 36 hours.

Gehlot condemned Gandhi's detention, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of permitting other parties' delegations to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

“It is a matter of regret that the UP government allowed the delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties to go to Lakhimpur Kheri but Congress leaders including general secretary in-charge of the UP Congress Smt @priyankagandhi and MP @DeependerSHooda have been kept in illegal custody for more than 36 hours,” Gehlot tweeted.

“This type of behaviour in democracy shows the fascist tendency of the BJP government. It should be condemned by all parties,” he added.

