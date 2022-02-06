Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday presented a 'chadar' on behalf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.

He was accompanied by Congress state in-charge Ajay Maken, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, All India Congress Committee Minority Department president Ikram Pratapgarhi, and other public representatives.

Pratapgarhi read out a message from Sonia Gandhi on the occasion.

"On the occasion of the 810th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti, I feel extremely fortunate to have sent a chadar to Khwaja's dargah," the message from the Congress president read.

"Let us all together raise our hands in Khwaja's dargah and pray that peace and love, democracy and the age-old Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb always remains intact in the country. Let us pray that all the conspiracies of the enemies of peace fail," the message read.

