Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Centre should intervene in the case of violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri and ensure that victims get justice.

He said the entire country was a witness to the struggles of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi against violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and the "dictatorship" of BJP-led government in UP and the Centre.

"The Uttar Pradesh government had to eventually hear the voice of the nation and release Priyanka ji after an illegal custody of 52 hours," he tweeted.

The AICC general secretary was detained in Sitapur early Monday on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people were killed the previous day.

While four of the dead in Sunday's incident were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the others included BJP workers and their driver who were allegedly lynched.

Gehlot noted that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders are going there to meet the bereaved families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"It is surprising that no culprits have been arrested so far. The central government should intervene in the matter to ensure that those guilty are arrested and the victims get justice," he said in another tweet.

