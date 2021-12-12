Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 12 (ANI): The General Council of the Srimata Sankardeva University of Health Sciences took several decisions aiming at boosting academic environment of the university, building a robust administrative mechanism for the institution and digitisation of its certain services during its meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, who also is the Chancellor of the university.

During the meeting, decisions on the introduction of 3 tier fellowship programme, i.e. Senior fellowship (PG level), fellowship (Degree level) and special fellowship (Dental, Nursing etc. courses), suitable arrangement for inspection of medical colleges for ensuring best practices and quality services, uniform academic routine for all medical colleges that function under the university and Unique Identification Number for students and faculties were also taken by the Council.

The General Council also discussed the suggestion made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in regard to the development of the curriculum of medical sciences in vernacular languages and entrusted the vice-chancellor of the university, Dhrubajyoti Bora to take the necessary initiative on the matter.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised the need for permanent campus of the university in the meeting to streamline its functioning. He asked the VC and Chief Engineer, PWD (Health and Education) to ensure early completion of the initial process for construction of the administrative building with boundary wall of the university at the land provided by the government for the purpose at Baihata Chariali so that the administrative and basic academic activities can be carried out from the campus within a period of 2 years.

He also asked the university to focus on research that can be translated from 'Lab to Field' with a view to benefiting the common people.

Health & Family Welfare Minister, Keshav Mahanta, Adviser, Education, Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, Principal Secretary to CM, Samir Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary, Health, Anurag Goel, Principal Secretary, Education, B Kalyan Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor of the University Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora, Director, Medical Education, Dr Anup Kumar Barman and other senior officials of Health, Education and PWD Department were present in the meeting. (ANI)

