Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): The poem 'Mazkoora' of famous 19th-century Kashmiri Sufi poet Shams Faqir is trending these days in the Kashmir Valley with the melodious voice of 11-year-old Ayaan Sajjad and 17-year-old Najam Saqib.

The popularity of this song is due to its universal message as well as the voice of Ayaan Sajjad, which draws every listener towards him. Saqib has given it a new twist by adding hip-hop based on the theme.

Ayan Sajjad belongs to the Anantnag District of South Kashmir. Ayan is a 7th-standard student and nature has blessed him with an attractive and melodious voice. From an early age, Ayaan started singing for various programs and wedding ceremonies, but this song made him an overnight social media sensation and countless people were introduced to his talent.

Ayan said that after this song that made him so popular, now singing has become his passion which he wants to take forward, but Ayan said that he will also continue his education. And his aim is to become an IAS officer.

Najam and Saqib, who sing Kashmiri rap in the Mazkoora song, also belong to the Anantnag district of South Kashmir. 17-year-old Saqib has his own YouTube channel and many of his songs have received appreciation from music lovers. Saqib said that the rap included in Mazkoora song has been recorded by him.

"Writing such a rap in a Sufi song was a big challenge for me, for which I had to closely study the Islamic events described in the song," he said.

He further said that he was feeling very happy with the popularity of this song. However, he said, "I will always regret that I could not be cast in this song due to personal commitments." (ANI)

