Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 21 (PTI) Jharkhand's Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary on Tuesday claimed that a false FIR had been filed against him in connection with a clash between two groups in Dhanbad.

Choudhary met Dhanbad deputy commissioner Madhvi Mishra regarding the issue and called for a thorough investigation into the case.

"On the day of the incident, January 9, I was in Delhi attending a railway meeting. Despite this, an FIR was lodged against me. I have demanded a detailed probe into the clash and will also raise this issue in the Lok Sabha," Choudhary told reporters.

The clash between two groups took place over the construction of a boundary wall by a coal outsourcing company in Babudih area. A sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) who attempted to control the situation was injured, and later, the office of Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary was torched.

The AJSU Party MP alleged that the coal company, operating in the area, ignored the demands of landowners before starting the boundary wall work and failed to secure clearance from the forest department.

