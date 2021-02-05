Panaji, Feb 5 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday met his ministerial colleague Shripad Naik at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Naik is recuperating at the state-run hospital near Panaji following a car accident last month.

Sources close to Naik said that Singh expressed happiness about Naik's recovery and told him that everyone including Prime Minister Narendra Modi was concerned about his health.

Naik's car met with accident while he was traveling back from Karnataka to Goa along with his family. His wife and his close aide died in the accident.

