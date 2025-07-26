Patna, Jul 26 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her employer here, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested the accused, an officer said.

SDPO Law and Order-1 (Patna) K M Prasad told reporters, "The incident took place in Buddha colony locality in Patna. A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her employer on Friday night. A complaint was filed by the family members of the victim. Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was an employee with the housekeeping firm being run by the accused."

Police immediately registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused, he said, adding that the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Further investigation is on, he added.

