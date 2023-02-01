Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Several entrepreneurs have shown interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh after the meeting organized by the government, Andhra Pradesh minister Gudivada Amarnath said on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Global Investors Conference, which is slated to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3-4, a preparatory meeting was held in the national capital on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister said, "The ambassadors of 49 countries, representatives of Assocham, FICCI, CII and Nasscom attended this meeting, and all of them showed interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh."

"Several industrialists from the state explained to the delegates about the development in the industrial sector and the available resources in the state. This strengthened their confidence in the state and they expressed their willingness to invest in the 8th largest state in the country," he said.

The AP Minister further said that CM Reddy at the meeting informed that the government's policy is to utilize the resources of all regions for industrial progress.

"CM Jagan Mohan Reddy informed that the state is at the first place in Gross State Domestic Product (GSPD), has achieved exports of 19 billion dollars last year, and has been appreciated by institutions like NITI Aayog," he said.

The Minister said that 49,000 acres of land have been prepared for the establishment of industries, and measures are being taken for the construction of ports and fishing harbours within a radius of 974 km.

"CM explained that there is a good opportunity to invest in PCPIR, Pharma and Tourism sectors. Andhra Pradesh has been ranked number one in 'Ease of doing Business' for the past three years. Out of 11 industrial corridors in the country, three are in Andhra Pradesh," he further said.

"There is a possibility of huge investments in renewable energy. The global summit on March 3 and 4 and the T20 conference on March 28 and 29, are going to change the future of Visakhapatnam and the state," he said.

Responding to a question regarding the announcement of Visakhapatnam as the capital of the state, he said that the power to establish the capital rests with the state, and the capital would soon come to Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

