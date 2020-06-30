New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that the Gold Nanoparticles synthesized by the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research and Goa University can be used as a "composite therapeutic agent" in clinical trials for anti-cancer, anti-viral and anti-diabetic drugs.

In a series of tweets, the Union Health Minister spoke about the benefits of gold nanoparticles.

"The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) and @GoaUniversity (Goa University) have synthesized Gold Nanoparticles (GNPs). These GNPs can be used as a composite therapeutic agent in clinical trials, especially in anti-cancer, anti-viral and anti-diabetic drugs," the Minister tweeted.

"The study revealed the genotoxic effect of GNPs on a sulphate reducing bacteria (SRB). The GNPs display anti-bacterial properties by inhibiting SRB's growth & its sulphide production. Metallic NPs have biomedical applications & GNPs are effective in biomedical research," he added.

He further said that GNPs can be used for therapeutic imaging as well. "GNPs have unique optical properties too, & can be used for therapeutic imaging. GNPs also have unique physicochemical properties making them suitable for therapeutic applications including detection & diagnosis of diseases, bio-labelling and targeted drug delivery," he said. (ANI)

