New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Cash-strapped Go-First on Thursday announced an extension of its flight cancellation till July 6 "due to operational reasons".

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 6th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline said.

Resolution Professionals (RP) submitted a detailed plan about Go First revival before the Directorate of General Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday.

After an almost two-and-half hour-long meeting with DGCA and its senior officials in Delhi, Go First Resolution Professionals assured the regulator that the company is serious about restarting the business.

A statement from GoFirst had said, "Resolution Professionals assured DGCA that there would be enough pilots and ground staff to resume operations."

"Resumption plan proposes to operate GoFirst from maximum airports, flying over 70 routes with approximately 160 daily flights", a GoFirst official had told ANI.

The plan proposes to restart operations at the earliest possible after the DGCA inspection."We are awaiting a formal submission of the revival plan after the detailed presentation by the RP today", a DGCA official told ANI.

If the DGCA is satisfied with the revival plan of GoFirst then the regulator will conduct an inspection audit on the basis of the resumption plan, the statement added.

The airline operator in early May filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of US-based engine maker for its inability to promptly meet obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet. All flights of GoFirst were grounded due to operational reasons till June 30. (ANI)

